Aderyn Y Mor, at 4 Connacht Way, Pembroke Dock enjoys stunning views of the Cleddau estuary meandering under the Cleddau Bridge, past the port and out towards the sea.

The property was built in 2000 and the current owners have enjoyed living here for some thirteen years and are only looking to move in order to downsize.

A welcoming entrance porch leads into a reception hall with a door leading off on the left to the cosy study/ extra bedroom with a smart fitted desk.

A door then opens out in front of you to the large and light open plan, kitchen-dining room with tiled floor, smart fitted base and wall units, breakfast bar, electric range master cooker with extractor hood, Belfast sink and integrated dishwasher and fridge.

Open plan to the dining area is a superb conservatory to relax in all-year round while enjoying the views of the water.

Double patio doors slide open to the rear terrace. Off the kitchen area is a useful utility room, separate cloakroom, door to outside and integral door to the garage.

Adjacent to the conservatory is the living room, another perfect room to relax in while enjoying the river views. Double patio doors slide open to the rear terrace.

An inner hall leads to the bedroom accommodation that includes the principal bedroom featuring a French door opening out to the rear terrace and with the use of an en suite shower room.

Two further bedrooms provide extra accommodation space and these share the use of a family bathroom with a corner bath with shower over.

The property sits in landscaped grounds and gardens of about 0.36 acres that includes private off-road parking,a large rear sun terrace to enjoy the waterway views, ponds, water features, mature trees, shrubs, bushes, flower borders and a magical terraced garden that runs down towards the water via a series of steps and paths.

Various seating areas and summer houses offer a variety of spots to sit and enjoy the views while watching the boating activity on the water.

“Aderyn Y Mor translates into ‘sea bird’ which is a befitting name for this impressive coastal home,” said Dan Rees, head of Savills residential and rural sales team in Cardiff.

“Offering immaculate accommodation, with all the main reception rooms and principle bedroom offering water views, this property is perfect for those who enjoy messing about on the water, or simply gazing out over it.

“There is a yacht club and marina nearby for boating enthusiasts, while the rear terrace is fantastic viewing point. The steps down the terraced garden lead to a magical and incredibly peaceful getaway area.

“I love the coastal position of this property. The rear terraced garden is magical I could easily sit and watch the boats go by all day long.”

Aderen y Mor is on the market with Savills for an asking price of £550,000. For more information contact Dan Rees on 029 2036 8915.