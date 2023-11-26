The food market development on the site of the town’s old Ocky White’s department store is expected to be opened next summer.

The three-storey riverside building, a key part of Pembrokeshire County Council’s regeneration of the county town, hit the headlines last year with the unexpected discovery of hundreds of human remains.

Cllr Paul Miller, Deputy Leader of the council and Cabinet Member for Place, the Region and Climate Change, said: “We are extremely pleased with the number and calibre of businesses that have already been in touch about Western Quayside.

“It is great that so many businesses share our vision and see the potential for this prime site in the town centre.

“We are rapidly approaching the point that final decisions on tenants need to be made.

“Therefore, any businesses who are interested in taking some space at Western Quayside but have not yet contacted us will need to do so by Thursday, November 30.

“Western Quayside, taken together with the other investments in the town will have a significant positive effect on the vibrancy and footfall of the town in the future.”

Cllr Miller has previously told fellow councillors viewings for the tenancies were “going exceptionally well,” with local and national interest, adding: “A significant number of local food and drink businesses have registered an interest; we’re proceeding to a more formal stage of discussion on this.”

He told members: “We’re on the cusp in Haverfordwest, and 2024 is going to be the year when we’re beginning to see it come together and Haverfordwest changing significantly for the better.”