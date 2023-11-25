Hywel Dda University Health Board’s maternity services team picked up a win at the HSJ Patient Safety Awards last month and have now picked up another award with a win in the Improving Patient Safety category at the NHS Wales Awards 2023.

The team were given the award for their efforts in changing workplace culture around adverse events in maternity and neonatal care.

Kathy Greaves, head of midwifery, said: “To receive a second award is recognition for all the hard work and dedication that this team brings to our maternity units.

“Ensuring patients, and staff are safe and cared for is hugely important to us and we’re fully committed to ensuring the best possible experience whilst in our care. Congratulations to the whole team.”

Mandy Rayani, the health board’s director of nursing, quality and patient experience, said: “I am incredibly proud of the work that the whole team have done to change workplace culture around adverse events in maternity and neonatal care and the national recognition of their efforts is well deserved. Thank you to every member of the team who have played their part in achieving this latest award.”

The NHS Wales Awards recognises the way innovative ideas for change can make a significant difference to the patients who need care, the organisations who provide care, and the health and care system as a whole, showcasing hardworking and inspiring teams working together to improve healthcare practices and patient care across Wales.