A report was received by Dyfed-Powys Police of criminal damage to a building on Barn Street, Haverfordwest, after a number of windows were smashed.

Anyone who has any information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact the force and quote the reference 23001177617.

The force can be contacted at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.