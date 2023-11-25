POLICE are investigating after a Pembrokeshire building has had several windows smashed.
A report was received by Dyfed-Powys Police of criminal damage to a building on Barn Street, Haverfordwest, after a number of windows were smashed.
Anyone who has any information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact the force and quote the reference 23001177617.
The force can be contacted at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here