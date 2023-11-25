Steffi Gardener’s latest book – Harry and Me and Crystal Makes Three – is written from the viewpoint of Olly, a two-year-old miniature Schnauzer with attitude.

Olly takes readers through life as he sees it, including what he thinks of his mum and dad and everyone he meets.

Steffi said: “He has a personality all of his own. It was obvious from the start he danced to the beat of his own drum, ignoring instant obedience if it didn’t quite tickle his fancy.

“Don’t let his sassy attitude fool you. Beneath that furry exterior lies a heart as vast and courageous as a lion’s. Brimming with endless love, Olly embarks on adventures with the enthusiasm of a seasoned explorer.”

This is the Broad Haven resident’s fifth book, and all of the books are centred around dogs. Two of the books – For Love of Harry, and Life With Harry – follow the journey of a former puppy farm dog who Steffi adopted more than four years ago. “To say he was traumatised is an understatement,” she said. “Four years on he has made tremendous strides but still has a long way to go if it is what he wants.”

Steffi’s other books are about a border collie called Charlie and are a mix of fact and fiction. Steffi said: “It was clear from the beginning he was never going to be a sheep dog, to the despair of his parents. Charlie’s abilities and skills lie in a totally different area.

“Born in Pembrokeshire where his first story is set, we learn about what makes him different. His second, Charlie’s Quest is set in The Beacons where he is being trained as a search and rescue dog. However, life with Charlie is never predictable. He does first and thinks later!”

Profits from the books go to the Diana Brimblecombe Animal Rescue Centre which has a rescue for miniature Schnauzers. The centre takes in ex-breeding bitches, many of them are blind but yet they were still bred from. Some of them can have cataract surgery, but all of them are cared for lovingly by the staff before finding their perfect, loving new homes.

Steffi’s books are available at Victoria Bookshop in Haverfordwest and are available on Amazon.