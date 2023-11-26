Abercych’s James Davies Sawmills has been given the Wood Protection Association’s Treatment Quality accolade for 2023 to highlight the quality-driven treatment process which is integral to the performance of treated timber.

James Davies Sawmills supplies a wide range of treated timber products across the UK, including fencing and is an approved treater under the WPA Benchmark scheme.

This means that the company has annual audits which look at the quality management schemes in place, the skills of plant operatives and treatment system processes and records. The Treatment Quality Award recognises companies that go above and beyond and whose quality processes stand out.

James Davies Sawmills provides a range of products (Image: James Davies Sawmills)

Managing director Quinton Davies says that it is ‘all in a day’s work’ but has celebrated the award. He said: “The manufacture of quality timber products is deeply rooted in the history of the business.

“In the late 1800s, my family opened a workshop in Abercych, which used water power to produce wood products. Fast forward 130 years, the business has significantly grown by taking advantage of evolving manufacturing processes, including a dedicated on-site treatment facility. We never outsource timber treatment because it’s so fundamental to the quality of our products.

“We are fastidious in our approach, selecting specific timber species and drying appropriately to ensure the preservative penetrates sufficiently during the pressurised treatment process.”

James Davies Sawmills use Tanalith® E, one of the leading wood preservative products as they work well with Arxada who manufacture it and have full confidence in its performance.

Mr Davies said: “This relationship with Arxada extends further than just product supply as they provide in-depth training to all of treatment plant operators through their Treat-Right® programme.”

Going forward, the team will keep looking at ways to continue driving quality, product development and environmental performance.

More information on James Davies Sawmills can be found at www.jamesdaviessawmills.co.uk.