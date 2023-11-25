The 3 Amigos Motorcycle Group and Dollies is carrying out its annual toy run to collect and deliver toys in December in support of children’s services in the Hywel Dda University Health Board and the Wish Fund campaign to help the health board’s paediatric palliative care service create lasting memories for the children, young people and families they support.

The toy run itself is taking place in December, with some collection drives being held this month.

Their work has been boosted thanks to a £400 donation from Ron Skinner. The donation was given to 3 Amigos at their Neyland branch on October 26.

Ron Skinner has also offered to be a donation drop-off point, so anyone who is wishing to donate to the toy run, can do so by popping into Ron Skinner and Sons in Neyland.

They have also offered the use of a van for the toy collections alongside the Gravells one the 3 Amigos use every year.

The 3 Amigos said: “We would like to thank them for their generosity in enabling us to continue to deliver donations and excellent support for ill and disabled children and their families at what can be a very testing time of the year, as not every family experiences a happy Christmas.”

The toy run will be taking place on Saturday, December 9 and a number of donation drives have already taken place across west Wales.