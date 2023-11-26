The Western Telegraph is proud to introduce this week's line-up of the Fabulous Five, who are all ready for adoption at the Greenacres Rescue, near Haverfordwest.
Willow and Winston
Willow and Winston are Shetland ponies. Mum Willow is nine and son Winston is two. The ponies are lovely and well-cared for and would like to be homed together.
Ralph
Ralph is a stunning tricolour Frenchie. He is fun, comical and the joker of the group and is typical of his breed. He will make a wonderful addition to a family.
Rosealie
Rosealie is a three-year-old beautiful terrier mix. She adores other dogs and Greenacres feel that a home with other dogs is a must for her.
Kittens
Greenacres has a number of kittens and adult cats looking for homes. They have varying ages and are different colours but all are looking for love.
Ginny and Harry
Ginny and Harry are two delightful and enduring ferrets looking for a ferret-savvy home.
If anyone would like to find out more about any of this week's animals and is interested in adopting, they are asked to contact the Greenacres Rescue website.
