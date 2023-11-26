Willow and Winston

Willow and Winston (Image: Greenacres)

Willow and Winston are Shetland ponies. Mum Willow is nine and son Winston is two. The ponies are lovely and well-cared for and would like to be homed together.

Ralph

Ralph (Image: Greenacres)

Ralph is a stunning tricolour Frenchie. He is fun, comical and the joker of the group and is typical of his breed. He will make a wonderful addition to a family.

Rosealie

Rosealie (Image: Greenacres)

Rosealie is a three-year-old beautiful terrier mix. She adores other dogs and Greenacres feel that a home with other dogs is a must for her.

Kittens

One of the kittens looking for a new home. (Image: Greenacres)

Greenacres has a number of kittens and adult cats looking for homes. They have varying ages and are different colours but all are looking for love.

Ginny and Harry

Ginny and Harry (Image: Greenacres)

Ginny and Harry are two delightful and enduring ferrets looking for a ferret-savvy home.

If anyone would like to find out more about any of this week's animals and is interested in adopting, they are asked to contact the Greenacres Rescue website.