PATH – Pembrokeshire Action for The Homeless – is marking trustees week with a hunt for new board members.

All registered charities have a board of trustees who are responsible for the governance and strategic direction of the organisation. As PATH is entering a new phase of expansion, it is looking for committed volunteers to bring their expertise and experience to its operations.

The expansion has come thanks to more than £1million in combined funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (Levelling-Up Funding), the Postcode Lottery and Nationwide Building Society’s Community Grants fund.

The money will fund a numeracy project that will support those at risk of homelessness to keep their tenancies by improving their maths and budgeting skills. It will also go towards a mental health counselling project which includes a conflict resolution service to help support PATH’s clients and frontline staff.

Michael Hooper, managing director at PATH, said: “This is a very exciting time for PATH. As well as our work supporting and advising people who are homeless and at risk of homelessness – including helping people find accommodation through Pathways Lettings, our social lettings agency, the new grant funding means we are expanding our operations in new and innovative directions, so it’s a great time for anyone who wants to give something back to Pembrokeshire and support a really worthwhile cause to get involved.”

The PATH board of trustees is looking for anyone who can volunteer between two and six hours a month of their time to support and develop the work of the charity. They are looking for people with a variety of professional experience and also anyone with lived experience of being homeless.

Anyone who wants to know more about PATH and apply to be a trustee can visit www.pathpembrokeshire.co.uk.