The Gild of Freemen of Pembroke made a £250 donation to Homeless Pembrokeshire. The donation was made on November 15 in the council chamber at Pembroke Town Hall where the master of the gild, Cllr Dennis Evans, presented the cheque to Amanda Evans, founder and trustee of the charity, in front of eight members of the gild.

The charity operates throughout Pembrokeshire and has been providing humanitarian support to those sleeping rough. This includes emergency rough sleeper packs of a rucksack, sleeping bag, tent, waterproofs, first aid, clothing, cooking equipment, toiletries, rations and anything else that could make life on the streets more bearable. The packs are adapted to meet the individuals needs.

The charity also signposts to other agencies including Pembrokeshire County Council, The Wallich, mental health services, foodbanks, Citizens Advice and Department for Work and Pensions.

Amanda set the charity up in 2017 after being profoundly affected by an experience she had when out running. She saw a homeless man and was touched by his plight, however, the next day, she learnt that he had died of exposure.

She was deeply moved by this and set up Homeless Pembrokeshire to help wherever she could. She had an army of knitters to make woolly hats and distribute them to whoever needed one. After a year, she realised that the problem was a growing one and that more help was needed, so in 2018, Homeless Pembrokeshire began supplying the emergency rough sleeper packs and has been providing practical help and life-changing support to those all over the county who need it.

During the covid pandemic, most of the rough sleepers were put into hotel accommodation and Homeless Pembrokeshire continued to provide support, adapting from individual to community-wide activities including delivering food aid throughout the county to isolated communities and individuals still sleeping rough.

During this time, Amanda herself became homeless after fleeing an abusive marriage. She had nowhere to go and spent time staying on people’s sofas, sleeping in the charity van and on the office floor. Many times she thought she may become street homeless and remained homeless for two years whilst she also continued to help others who were sometimes in a better position than she was, but mostly, in a much worse situation.

However, in 2022, Amanda and her dog Eric were able to find a new home. She continues to run Homeless Pembrokeshire to provide support to those living in extreme poverty on the margins of society.