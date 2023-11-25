Hywel Dda Health Charities – the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board – is offering a number of free spaces to fundraisers for the 2024 Llanelli Half Marathon and 10K.

The race is taking place on the flat terrain of the Millennium coastal path in March next year. Fundraisers can get the places on a first come, first served basis and can choose to support a specific hospital, ward, service or department or to fundraise for the charity in general.

One of those who took part in this year’s half marathon for Hywel Dda Health Charities was Avril Powell. She said: “I have always wanted to do a half marathon and thought this would be the best way to start off.

“I raised funds for the chemotherapy day unit at Prince Philip Hospital. I know a few people who have had chemotherapy there and wanted to show how grateful I am to these nurses and doctors for their support and compassion.”

Claire Rumble, the charity’s fundraising officer, said: “We’re really excited to be working with Frontrunner again to offer our supports free spaces in the 2024 event.

“We think it will be another memorable day for our fundraisers! If you’re looking to start your running journey and support your NHS charity like Avril, sign up today!”

Fundraisers are asked to raise a minimum of £250 in the half marathon and a minimum of £100 in the 10k in sponsorship if they are accepted onto a free space.

To secure a space for the Llanelli Half Marathon & 10K which takes place on March 25, 2024, visit https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=uChWuyjjgkCoVkM8ntyPru0xBFrR5yFNiPPuI5CUyoZUMFdMMEFVUkk2MjRaWDRPRlUzQzY3NExHVi4u&web=1&wdLOR=c3A784E74-AEEB-4104-A089-01C96C7E85A3