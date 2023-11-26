Trystan Llyr Griffiths, 36, of Mynachlogddu, Clunderwen, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on October 27.

He was caught on April 21 doing 57mph in an Audi A3 Sport on the M4 westbound at Port Talbot where the limit is 50mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £138 fine, £55 surcharge and £90 costs.

Stuart Cameron Woods, 48, of High Street, Neyland, was found guilty of speeding by Cardiff Magistrates Court on October 31.

He was caught on April 24 doing 60mph in a Ford Transit on the M4 in Neath Port Talbot where the limit is 50mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Philip Adam Craxford, 58, of Steynton Road, Steynton, Milford Haven, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 2.

He was caught on April 25 doing 37mph in a Peugeot 3008 on North Road, Cardiff, where the limit was 30mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £269 fine, £108 surcharge and £90 costs.

Paul Anthony Griffiths, 75, of Disgwylfa Cottages, Manorbier, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 2.

He was caught on April 23 doing 57mph in a Ford Focus on the M4 westbound at Port Talbot where the limit is 50mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £66 fine and £34 surcharge.

Abbie Harries, 31, of Parc Llwyn Celyn, St Clears, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 7.

She was caught on May 3 doing 38mph in a Mercedes on Cockett Road, Cockett, where the limit was 30mph.

She was given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £69 fine, £28 surcharge and £90 costs.

Martin Edward Langdon, 38, of Cawdor Close, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 14.

He was caught on May 5 doing 39mph in a BMW 116D on the A4109, Main Road, junction with New Road, Aberdulais, where the limit was 30mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £300 fine, £120 surcharge and £90 costs.

Simon David Miles, 34, of Milford Road, Steynton, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 20.

He was caught on May 11 doing 35mph in a Ford Transit Connect 230 on the A4241 Afan Way junction with Victoria Road westbound in Cardiff, where the limit was 30mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £70 fine and £28 surcharge as the court accepted the mitigation as the fine was paid but the driving licence wasn’t submitted.