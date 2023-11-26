Steven Newton, 29, of Main Street, Pembroke, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Cardiff Magistrates Court on October 31.

He committed the offence on May 31 when he failed to provide South Wales Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a BMW which was alleged to have been involved in an earlier speeding offence.

He was given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £660 fine, £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

Caia Roxanne Cappasso, 32, of Parc Noi, St Dogmaels, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Cardiff Magistrates Court on October 30.

She committed the offence on May 30 when she failed to provide South Wales Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a Jaguar X-Type which was believed to have been involved in an earlier speeding offence.

She was given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £660 fine, £264 surcharge and £90 costs.