Mark Hamilton, 59, of Crosswell, Crymych, admitted two charges at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 16.

He admitted one charge of drink driving, when he was caught on October 31 driving a Volkswagen Transporter on Lon-Od-Nant, Llantwit Major, with a breath alcohol level of 117 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 millilitres.

He also admitted one charge of failing to stop when required to do so by a constable in uniform for the same date.

He was given a 12-month community order which includes 120 hours of unpaid work and was banned from driving for 26 months. He also had to pay £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

Emily Lawton, 23, of Panteg Road, Solva, admitted failing to hand over a ticket whilst on a train at Cardiff Magistrates Court on October 7.

She admitted that on June 21, whilst on a train at Trefforest, she failed to hand over her ticket for inspection and verification of validity when asked to do so by an authorised person.

She was ordered to pay £66 fine, £5.20 compensation, £26 surcharge and £163.48 costs.