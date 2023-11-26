The man was found lying in the road between the Premier Inn and Tasty House Café on White Lion Street, Tenby, with serious facial injuries, including a broken jaw.

Police are appealing for anyone with information that could help the investigation, including CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.

The location where the assault took place in Tenby (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

They are particularly keen to trace a man who left the town in a taxi share with a woman, at around 1am.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quoting reference: DP-20231126-027