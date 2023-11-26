A statement issued on behalf of his family said: "We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness.

"We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives."

Richard Bevan, League Managers' Association (LMA) chief executive said: "The LMA is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of LMA member and former LMA President Terry Venables.

Terry Venables has passed away after a long illness. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/wrOavIXJ7k — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 26, 2023

"Our thoughts are very much with Yvette and all of Terry's family at this time."

Career of Terry Venables

Venables stayed off his playing career at Chelsea in 1960, and stayed with them until 1966 before joining Tottenham Hotspur.

He also played for Queens Park Rangers and Crystal Palace in his playing days, retiring due to arthritis in the 1974-75 season.

Manager Malcolm Allison gave him a coaching role for the second half of the campaign, and Venables eventually succeeded him in 1976.

Rest in peace Terry Venables, who has passed away aged 80 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/CIuL1Bm52x — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 26, 2023

He managed many clubs, including at Tottenham between 1987 and 1991 where he guided them to the FA Cup.

After that, he took over the England national team leading them to the semi-finals of Euro 1996 where they lost to penalties against Germany.

Venables finished up his managerial career at Leesd in 2003 before going back to the England national team to be assistant between 2006 and 2007.