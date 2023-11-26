Crowds of people were in Tenby to see the Christmas lights being switched on to kick-start the festive season.
The team behind the event planned a Christmas cracker of a day on Saturday November 25.
They day began at around 1pm with local DJ Steve Briers who was on hand throughout the afternoon to keep the Christmas atmosphere in full swing.
There were live performances in Tudor Square throughout the day from dancers to the traditional Salvation Army band.
Mayor of Tenby, councillor Dai Morgan, met with the Tenby RNLI to collect Father Christmas and bring him ashore, where he was greeted by crowds of people for a 'blue light' parade through the town. The Christmas tree in the grounds of St Mary's Church were turned out with Father Christmas then heading to his grotto to greet the children.
Attractions on the day included the charity Christmas market in the square, co-ordinated by Tenby and district Lions. There were around 20 stalls featuring local businesses and crafters.
The event was organised by the Festivities committee, Tenby RNLI, Tenby Firefighters, Tenby Coastguards and supported by the Lions.
