The team behind the event planned a Christmas cracker of a day on Saturday November 25.

The beautifully lit Christmas tree in the grounds of St Mary’s Church (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

They day began at around 1pm with local DJ Steve Briers who was on hand throughout the afternoon to keep the Christmas atmosphere in full swing.

There were live performances in Tudor Square throughout the day from dancers to the traditional Salvation Army band.

There was plenty of attractions to entertain the children (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Beautiful scenes at the Tenby lights switch-on (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Mayor of Tenby, councillor Dai Morgan, met with the Tenby RNLI to collect Father Christmas and bring him ashore, where he was greeted by crowds of people for a 'blue light' parade through the town. The Christmas tree in the grounds of St Mary's Church were turned out with Father Christmas then heading to his grotto to greet the children.

The event brought hundreds of people into the seaside town (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Father Christmas arrives is welcomed by Mayor of Tenby, Cllr Dai Morgan (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Attractions on the day included the charity Christmas market in the square, co-ordinated by Tenby and district Lions. There were around 20 stalls featuring local businesses and crafters.

The event was organised by the Festivities committee, Tenby RNLI, Tenby Firefighters, Tenby Coastguards and supported by the Lions.