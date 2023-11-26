The riverside was packed with families from across the region waiting to see the moment the lights flicked on in the county town.

Entertainment ran throughout the afternoon into the evening, with live music, choirs and dance groups. There was also plenty of stalls, games and giveaways in the build up to the switch-on of the lights at 6pm.

The lights were officially turned on by the Mayor of Haverfordwest, Cllr Jill Owens.

The evening finished in spectacular style with the fireworks display.

Here's our favourite images from the evening:

Entertaining the crowds at Haverfordwest Christmas lights switch-on event. (Image: Supplied)

Children having fun at the Christmas event (Image: Supplied)

Lots of families turned out for the event (Image: Supplied)



Father Christmas arrives to turn on the lights in Haverfordwest (Image: Supplied)

The Mayor turns on the Christmas lights in Haverfordwest (Image: Supplied)

There was a spectacular fireworks display (Image: supplied)

Crowds of people turned out for the event (Image: Supplied)

Stunning fireworks display seen over the town (Image: Supplied)

Families enjoy the festivities (Image: Supplied)