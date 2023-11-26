The annual Christmas lights switch-on in Haverfordwest has been watched by crowds of people.
The riverside was packed with families from across the region waiting to see the moment the lights flicked on in the county town.
Entertainment ran throughout the afternoon into the evening, with live music, choirs and dance groups. There was also plenty of stalls, games and giveaways in the build up to the switch-on of the lights at 6pm.
The lights were officially turned on by the Mayor of Haverfordwest, Cllr Jill Owens.
The evening finished in spectacular style with the fireworks display.
Here's our favourite images from the evening:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here