Showcase Cinemas is launching their 'Festive Flashbacks' season with 13 films in total being brought back to the big screen.

Two of the films are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year, including the ensemble comedy Love Actually and the Will Ferrell-led Elf.

Meanwhile, festive classics from the mid-20th Century will also be featured, including Miracle on 34th Street, It's a Wonderful Life, White Christmas and Santa Claus: The Movie.

Finally, even though its status as a Christmas film is still debated to this day, Die Hard will be there for those in the mood for an action spectacle.

You can find your nearest Showcase Cinemas branch on their website here.

When will classic Christmas films be shown in Showcase Cinemas?





Love Actually – From November 24th

White Christmas – From November 25th

The Nightmare Before Christmas – From November 25th

Miracle on 34th Street – From November 26th

Elf (20th Anniversary) – From December 1st

The Muppets Christmas Carol – From December 2nd

How the Grinch Stole Christmas – From December 3rd

The Holiday – From December 8th

It’s a Wonderful Life – From December 9th

Santa Claus: The Movie 4K – From December 9th

Die Hard – From December 9th

Arthur Christmas – From December 10th

Home Alone – From December 15th

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Manager at Showcase Cinemas, said: “It’s a delight to bring back so many Christmas classics to the big screen this.

"Our flashback films are always popular and we’re sure these festive favourites will be no different!

“Whether you’re in the mood for a romantic comedy, all-out action or an animated favourite, there’s something for all cinemagoers to enjoy and help them get in the mood for Christmas over the coming weeks!”