The pair were both charged with drink driving – both on the M4 between Bristol and Newport, and in Liverpool.

Their cases were heard in the Magistrates’ Courts in Bristol and Liverpool.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

NEIL WALSH, 48, of Nun Street in St Davids, was caught behind the wheel of a Jaguar on the M4 while drunk.

Walsh was driving westbound between junctions 22 and 23 on the M4 in a Jaguar E-Pace on September 5. When breathalysed, he recorded having 116 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was more than three times the limit of 35.

Walsh pleaded guilty at Bristol Magistrates' Court on November 9.

He was sentenced to a one-year community order, and was made subject to a 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement. Walsh was also ordered to obey a curfew for two months between 8pm and 6am.

He was disqualified from driving for two years, and was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.

ZACHARY LEE, 30, of Incline Way in Saundersfoot, admitted drink driving in Liverpool.

Lee was driving in a multi-storey car park on Lord Nelson Street in the city on October 13. When breathalysed, he recorded having 52 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Lee pleaded guilty to drink driving at Liverpool Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates' Court on November 7.

He was fined £126, and was ordered to pay £120 in costs and a £50.40 surcharge. Lee was also banned from driving for 14 months.