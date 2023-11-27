A HAKIN man has admitted attacking a woman in Bristol.
Rory Harland, 21, of Observatory Avenue, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on November 16 charged with assault by beating.
He was alleged to have assaulted a woman on Bond Street in Bristol on May 7.
- For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
He pleaded guilty, and the case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
Harland was granted bail, and will be sentenced at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on December 16.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here