Rory Harland, 21, of Observatory Avenue, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on November 16 charged with assault by beating.

He was alleged to have assaulted a woman on Bond Street in Bristol on May 7.

He pleaded guilty, and the case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Harland was granted bail, and will be sentenced at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on December 16.