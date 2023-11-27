A HAKIN man has admitted attacking a woman in Bristol.

Rory Harland, 21, of Observatory Avenue, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on November 16 charged with assault by beating.

He was alleged to have assaulted a woman on Bond Street in Bristol on May 7.

  • For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

He pleaded guilty, and the case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Harland was granted bail, and will be sentenced at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on December 16.