The festive fabulousness began in Goodwick Square on Friday night.

Crowds of people gathered to enjoy music by Goodwick Brass Band followed by heart-warming Welsh carols from the children of Ysgol Wdig.

Mulled wine, to warm the cockles of the crowd, was handed out from the Glendower pub.

At six pm the town’s Christmas lights came on for the first time this year, followed by the arrival of Santa.

The crowd of excited children and their parents followed Santa’s sleigh to the Ocean Lab where the big man himself spoke to each of the individually and his team of dedicated elves handed out sweets.

The ocean Lab was open for mulled wine, a welcoming hot chocolate and mince pies. Ocean Lab volunteer Stephen Lucas provided cheery Christmas carols on the keyboard, there was balloon modelling and glitter tattooing as well as stalls showcasing local produce and artwork.

On Saturday night the Christmas cheer spread to Fishguard where local businesses opened their doors for evening shopping and a community fair, showcasing local volunteer groups and organisations took place in the Town Hall.

The festivities began with performances by Ysgol Glannau Gwaun Choir and Holy Name Choir. After the lights were switched on, Santa arrived and met local children, handing out sweets and listening to Christmas wishes.

In the market hall stalls raised money for, and showcase the work of local organisations such as Sea Cadets, Ladies Circle, the RNLI, Theatr Gwaun and the Community Pantry, which gave out hot soup to hungry crowds.

If you missed Santa during light night, fear not. He will be in Letterston and Wolfscastle next Friday, December 1; in Scleddau, Lowertown, Dinas and Newport on December 2; Castlemorris, Croesgoch, Trefin and Mathry on December 3.

See a video of the event by Connor Malone - Pembrokeshire Perspective Films here.

The following weekend he will return to Goodwick on December 8 and Fishguard on December 9. On December 16 he will be in Little Newcastle, Puncheston, Trecwn, Llanychaer and the Gwaun Valley.

See the Round Table Fishguard and District Facebook page for more information.