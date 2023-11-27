Y Stiwdio in Hermon is a Cwm Arian Renewable Energy (CARE) project which developed Garej y Sgwar - an old industrial plot in Hermon - to create a peaceful, publicly accessible space for creative projects.

CARE was awarded Welsh Government, EU and Lottery funding for the project which is sustainably built and run.

The building is a round pole timber frame designed and constructed by Ty Pren with all timber grown on their plantation near Lampeter.

The hempcrete walls, chosen for their excellent insulating properties, were constructed by north Wales company Hempcrete Cymru who are based in North Wales along with a team of volunteers.

The walls were then lime rendered and lime washed with The Lime Company of West Wales teaching 15 volunteers who did most of the work how to lime render.

The ceiling timbers, exterior cladding and window and door reveals were all locally grown at Growing Heart timber in Boncath while the oak kitchen worktop and windowsills were milled by The Old Board Co based in Crymych.

Y Stiwdio has a compost toilet and underfloor heating fuelled by an air source heat pump which runs off solar panels on the roof.

The thriving community garden is a work in progress and has been designed as part of the Feeding Our Community project and forms part of the Growing Better Connections exhibition. The volunteer team worked with permaculture experts to design the planting structure. The team meets regularly to keep the garden planted and composted.

“This edible garden, open to all, symbolises the spirit of collaboration among our dedicated volunteers and the community,” said a CARE spokesperson.

“Y Stiwdio operates almost entirely off-grid, the perfect testament to CARE' commitment to sustainable energy efficiency.

“As we look back over the year since the grand opening of Y Stiwdio, we are thrilled to reflect on our remarkable achievements. The sight of Y Stiwdio, adorned with twinkling lights in the evening and surrounded by a flourishing community garden, still fills us with joy.”

To find out more about y Stiwdio, to book into workshops or to hire the space visit https://www.ystiwdio.co.uk.