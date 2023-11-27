The notorious traffic control just outside town on the A478 Tenby road at Troedyrhiw was established on a ‘temporary’ basis after a lorry crash resulting in the closure of the south-bound carriageway in the autumn of 2020.

Yet three years later the lights remain in place ‘for reasons of highway safety’, with no sign of them being removed anytime soon.

Now Ceredigion MP Ben Lake is pressing Ceredigion County Council chief executive Eifion Evans for an update on the situation.

And Cardigan-based county councillor Elaine Evans is among fuming local drivers who are fed up with seeing red.

Earlier this month she and fellow Cardigan town councillor Olwen Davies met with Pembrokeshire county councillor John Davies and Ceredigion MP Ben Lake at the Troedyrhiw lights to try to seek a way forward.

“The fact that they have been in situ for three years was discussed along with options to fix the road,” she said. “A further discussion at Adele’s Café, Cilgerran with the whole of the community council followed.

“It was a good, productive meeting and we agreed to invite Mr Eifion Evans, Chief Executive for Ceredigion County Council, for a site meeting.

“Ben Lake also agreed to contact Mr Evans directly to ask what action is being taken to acquire the land and fix the road.”

Back in June 2022 Cllr Evans told the Tivyside that an options report on the A478 was nearing completion and indicated that an investment of around £2.5m would be required.

“This is at a level which would exceed the Council Highways Capital Budget for the financial year, meaning that no other capital/improvement works could be undertaken on any section of its highway network,” she added.

“Officers will continue to develop proposals for improvement works along this stretch of road, but progress will be dependent on appropriate funding being made available by Welsh Government.

“The next phase is to employ consultants to progress a staged detailed design with costings of the improvement required.”