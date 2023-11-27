Emrys Phillips, 74, of Lon Las in Pwll Trap, appeared in court charged with criminal damage and breaching a criminal behaviour order.

Phillips is alleged to have damaged Christmas decorations and garden plants worth around £200 in St Clears on November 22.

It is alleged that this put him in breach of a criminal behaviour order, which was imposed on August 11 last year.

No pleas were entered at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 23.

Phillips was remanded in to custody, and will appear at Swansea Crown Court on December 1.