The prestigious Pembrokeshire Spotlight Awards were held earlier this month at Pembrokeshire College.

Finalists across 12 categories are nominated for the change they are making in their communities and their outstanding achievements.

Two Ysgol Bro Gwaun pupils were nominated as deserving recognition and reached the shortlist.

William Screen from Year 7 was nominated for the Arts award for his work with the local youth club and Helin Mohammed was nominated for her work with the peer tutors programme, where she has worked with pupils who have joined the school from Ukraine.

“A huge congratulations to William and Helin to be shortlisted and recognised for their hard work,” said Ysgol Bro Gwaun’s Year 10 progress manager, Declan Lynch.