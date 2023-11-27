Stephen Boswell, 31, of Brynhaul Street in Carmarthen, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the child between March 2010 and March 2013 in St Clears.

The charge relates to a girl who was nine or ten years old at the time.

A hearing was held at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 23, where a warrant was issued for Boswell’s arrest.