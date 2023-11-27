A MAN has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl more than a decade ago.
Stephen Boswell, 31, of Brynhaul Street in Carmarthen, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the child between March 2010 and March 2013 in St Clears.
The charge relates to a girl who was nine or ten years old at the time.
A hearing was held at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 23, where a warrant was issued for Boswell’s arrest.
