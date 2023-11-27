Earlier this year, the Coach and Horses GP Surgery in St Clears put an application in to Hywel Dda University Health Board to close their Laugharne Branch due to being unable to keep its core workforce and has not been able to provide GP sessions at the Laugharne branch since April 2020.

The partners want to close the branch to allow them to centralise their staff and services to support the future sustainability of the St Clears practice.

The health board launched a consultation which has now been extended until Friday, December 8.

Jill Paterson, the health board’s director of primary care, said: “Following discussions with Llais, the patient voice body for Wales, we have extended the closing date to Friday, 8 December for patient and public comments on the proposal to close the GP branch surgery in Laugharne. We are keen that as many people as possible join in the discussion.”

Tracey Huggins, the health board’s head of general medical services, said: “Once an application to close a branch surgery is received, the health board starts its branch practice review process, which is managed independently of the Coach and Horses GP Practice.

“The process that sets out how the health board will respond to receiving and reviewing the application to close. It also sets out how we will share information with patients and wider stakeholders in order to seek their views, which includes engaging with Llais, the statutory body in Wales that represents the interest of patients and the public.

“Once all of these processes are completed, we enter a period of conscientious consideration of the feedback that we have received. This is all done independently of the practice, although we keep them informed and include their representative in our meetings.

“Finally, all of the information gathered is taken into account when the board meets in public to consider a final decision on the application.”

Patients and members of the public can have their say in the following ways: