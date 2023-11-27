The person is believed to have gone into the water near the Cresselly Arms at Pontragothi, seven miles outside Carmarthen.

At 5.45pm yesterday evening, Sunday, November 26, fire crews from Carmarthen, Swansea Central, Llandeilo and Pontarddulais crews were called to an incident on the River Cothi between Pontargothi and Dryslwyn.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s (MAWWFRS) swift water rescue, mountain rescue and wading teams were also in attendance to assist with search operations.

At 11.31pm on Sunday, November 26, the search was suspended.

At 8.35am this morning, Monday, November 27, Dyfed-Powys Police requested that the fire and rescue service’s boat and the swift water rescue team was activated again, the mountain rescue team is also back in attendance.

A spokesperson said this afternoon: “MAWWFRS and Dyfed-Powys Police are continuing with their search operations at the scene. “Riverside searches are being conducted downstream and a drone will be utilised if the weather permits.”

The spokesperson said that more information will be released when available.