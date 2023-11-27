Andrew Chapman, 29, of Troed Yr Ynys in Bronwydd Arms, was charged with an offence against a 16-year-old at a location in Carmarthenshire on September 21.

He was granted bail on October 2, but with a set of conditions which involved not contacting the complainant.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

It was alleged that Chapman contacted the girl on the social media site Tik Tok between October 2 and 5.

He pleaded guilty to harassment without violence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 17.

Chapman was sentenced due to him being on remand for an alleged offence against the same victim.

He was jailed for 10 weeks, and was ordered to pay £500 in costs and a £154 surcharge.

Chapman was also made the subject of a two-year restraining order.