Two of the defendants were accused of drink driving and one was alleged to have had an untaxed car.

The cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

JOHANNES ROOS, 40, of no fixed abode, has denied drink driving in Tenby.

Roos is accused of driving a Kia Ceed on Castle Beach on November 21. It is alleged that, when breathalysed, he recorded having 95 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The defendant pleaded not guilty at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on November 22.

Roos was granted bail, and will appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on November 28.

THAINE FOSTER, 24, of Tippers Hill Lane in Fillongley, Warwickshire, has been banned from driving.

Foster was accused of careless driving in a Range Rover on The Fan Road in Saundersfoot and failing to provide a specimen for analysis at Haverfordwest Police Station – both on August 19.

The defendant admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 23.

They were banned from driving for a year, and received a £400 fine, as well as being ordered to pay £500 in costs and a £200 surcharge.

Foster denied the charge of driving without due care and attention, and the prosecution offered no evidence. A formal not guilty verdict was entered.

CAROLINE DAVIES, 59, of Beynons Court in Tavernspite, was found to be the owner of an untaxed car.

On March 25, Davies was found to be the owner of a Mercedes-Benz where the tax had expired on February 14.

She admitted the charge at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 17.

Davies was ordered to pay £49.17 in vehicle excise back duty, a £40 fine, and costs of £100.