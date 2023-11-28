Jackie Morris is an internationally renowned British illustrator and writer who has partnered with Help Musicians – a charity supporting musicians in the UK – to design a music-themed charity Christmas card.

The card is accompanied by its own story that was written by Jackie and inspired by the artwork. Alongside these, anyone who buys the card can get an exclusive musical piece that accompanies the design. The piece was created by You Are Wolf, the alt-folk project from award-winning British composer, vocalist and author Kerry Andrew.

The Christmas cards designs (Image: Seven Fables)

Jackie has spent the last 20 years creating exclusive images for Help Musician’s Christmas card and each year, they are the charity’s bestsellers as they appeal to both the charity’s supporters as well as Jackie’s fans.

The images each year include characters who move from card to card and link different stories tied into each image. The 2023 designs provide a different Christmas card experience with the Fox and Hare and Great White Bear designs accompanied by the aforementioned exclusive piece of music and the story.

Fox and Hare and Great White Bear Christmas cards can be bought at https://www.charitycardshop.com/HM/product/1 for the price of £5 for 10 cards and envelopes. All of the profits go to Help Musicians to help struggling musicians across the UK, with the cards being given out helping to increase the charity’s reach.