Angharad – her surname was not provided – was reported missing from her Nantgaredig home in the late afternoon on Sunday, November 26.

The 55-year-old was described as a white female, around five foot, one inch tall and of medium build with brown hair. She is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a blue jumper.

A multi-agency search operation has been taking place, which included a search in and along the river in Natgaredig and the surrounding area.

Dyfed-Powys Police is coordinating the search operation which involves the Mountain Rescue Team and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service as well as a helicopter from the National Police Air Service.

Angharad is classed as a high-risk missing person and her family – as well as the police – are extremely concerned about her welfare.

Whilst they are carrying out their enquiries, there will be an increase in police presence and the force has thanked the community for their patience and respectfully ask that people do not attend the area during the hours of darkness because of the challenging terrain.

Anyone who has seen Angharad or has information that could help police locate her is asked to contact the force and quote the reference DPP-20231126-212.

The force can be contacted by direct message on social media, at https://bit.ly/DPPmissingperson, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101. Anyone who is deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired can text the non-emergency number 07811 311908.