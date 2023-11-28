The pair – from Whitland and Pembroke Dock – were both charged with assault by beating.

The alleged offences were said to have taken place in Pembroke Dock and Carmarthen.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Here’s a round-up of the cases that were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

LUKE BRUMMITT, 45, of Queen Street in Pembroke Dock, has denied assaulting another man.

Brummitt is accused of assault by beating, relating to an alleged attack on a man on Water Street in Pembroke Dock on November 22.

He pleaded not guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 24.

Brummitt will appear next at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on January 1.

BETHAN LEWIS, 50, of West Street in Whitland, is accused of assaulting a man.

Lewis faces a charge of assault by beating relating to an allegation that she attacked a man in Carmarthen on May 6.

No plea was entered at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 22.

She was granted bail, and the case will return to the Magistrates’ Court on December 6.