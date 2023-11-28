Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and the Port of Milford Haven were recently named joint winners of the St John Ambulance Cymru 2023 Supporter of the Year Award for the mid and west Wales region.

The solar panels were installed at St John Ambulance’s Haverfordwest building, thanks to funding from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s Sustainable Development Fund, which is funded by the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Landscape Sustainable Places programme and the Port of Milford Haven's Green Energy Fund.

As they were unable to attend the award ceremony, representatives from both organisations visited the charity’s Pembrokeshire HQ to receive their certificates.

Nichola Couceiro, head of fundraising, communication and engagement at St John Ambulance Cymru said: “Our regional awards allow our volunteers to thank those that have supported us over the past year and these two organisations have made a contribution that will have an impact for many years to come.

“As well as helping St John Ambulance Cymru towards its goal of being carbon neutral by 2035, the installation of solar panels at our Pembrokeshire base means we can invest more of our funds into saving lives and enhancing the health and well-being in the communities of Wales.”