Last year town clerk Eleri Maskell revealed that previously unforeseen spiralling costs would force the council to exceed its £4,000 budget, with the final bill probably amounting to £5,000 due to unforeseen costs.

But councillors have now been assured that – following a particularly big spend for Christmas lights back in 2020 – the budget has been halved since.

“We went slightly over last year, so we increased it by £3,000,” said Mrs Maskell. “We have only replaced a small amount of lights this year, along with the usual costs of the tree and so on.

“I expect to be well within budget this year.”

This year – for the first time – the council are closing the road at Pendre for an hour during the festivities from 5pm to 6pm.

Pupils from Ysgol Uwchradd, Ysgol Gynradd, Llechryd, Aberporth, Cenarth and Llandudoch have been invited to sing carols.

Attractions on the night will include mulled wine and mince pies, a scout fund- raising stall, and hot chocolate and sausage roll stand run by Ysgol Gynradd PTFA.

A working group to organise Santa’s grotto will comprise of Cllrs Stephen Greenhalgh, Teresa Harries, Nick Bolton, Philippa Noble, Olwen Davies, Siân Maehrlein, Richard Jones and Richard Davies, while town mayor Cllr Sian Maehrlein will be using some of her Mayor's fund to buy treats for the children.

Cllr Maehrlein and her consort, Cllr David Maehrlein, will choose the winner of the Best Window Christmas competition on the Friday.

They will then present the shield for the winner at the lights switch-on the following evening.