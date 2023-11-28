Visitors to the town had left their cars there blissfully unaware of the possibility of the car park flooding during high tides and poor weather, members heard.

And when drivers returned to the vehicles they found they had been damaged by flooding from the River Teifi.

Now local councillor Elaine Evans has called on Ceredigion Council Council to be a bit more ‘savvy’ when it comes to putting out notifications for flooding.

“Unfortunately, I was away when the flooding happened, but received lots of pictures to send to Ceredigion,” she told colleagues.

“I wrote an urgent email to the county council on the night, but no response was received.

“Ceredigion County Council need to give warnings on their social media for people to share when there’s high tides and possible flooding conditions.

“I also requested that they clear the mess left by the receding water from places like Gloster Row and The Strand.”

Town councillors are now pressing for some sort of barricade or ‘do not enter’ notification placed in the car park at times of high risk.

It was agreed for town clerk Eleri Maskell to ask whether county council officers could arrange this measure to be put in place, as well as establishing who was responsible for the car park wall.

Councillors felt one of the reasons the car park flooded was due to the wall requiring maintenance work.

On a more positive note, Cllr Evans reported that the notification system for residents proved effective and the new pumping station ‘worked well’ over the last weekend in October.