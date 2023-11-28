The second UPBEAT Christmas party at Small World Theatre will take place on Friday, December 15, starring UK reggae band, Friendly Fire Band, and dub and reggae DJ Miss Mitten.

Friendly Fire Band is an exciting, reggae outfit hailing from the traditional reggae capital, Birmingham.

Composed of an international line-up of musicians, they will comfortably juggle traditional roots, dancehall and one drop riddims.

They have recorded collaborations with the cream of UK reggae artists and enjoyed radio and sound system plays around the world.

DJ Miss Mitten returns to her tribe in Wales from her far-flung corner of the southwest Algarve, with a great selection of tunes inspired by her love of dub and old-style sound system culture.

She's also showing her collage artwork in The Seagull gallery, Cardigan in November - December.

Catch up with her at the exhibition closing party on December 15 from 4-8pm, before doors open at Small World Theatre for an amazing, bouncy Christmas event.

Last year’s inaugural UPBEAT Christmas party was sold out. Book your £12 tickets soon to avoid disappointment at smallworld.org.uk.