Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating an assault which is believed to have taken place on White Lion Street in Tenby between midnight and 1am on Sunday, November 26.

A man in his twenties was found lying in the road between the Premier Inn and Tasty House Café.

He was reported as having “serious facial injuries”, including a broken jaw.

A police spokesperson has confirmed that a 21-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of assault relating to this incident.

He has since been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information which could help the investigation, including CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact them.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation should report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

When reporting information relating to this incident, quote the reference: DP-20231126-027.