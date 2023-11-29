A DRIVER has been handed a suspended sentence after being caught more than four times over the drink drive limit.
Richard Martell, 43, of Lloyd Terrace in Adpar, was driving a Volkswagen Passat on the A48 at Carmarthen on October 6.
When breathalysed, he recorded having 153 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.
He pleaded guilty to drink driving, and was sentenced to 18 months, suspended for 18 months, at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 21.
As part of the suspended sentence, he must complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days.
Martell was banned from driving for three years, and was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £154 surcharge.
