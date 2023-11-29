British Telecom PLC is seeking permission for a secure storage compound at the Hawthorn rise telephone exchange site.

The compound will include storage containers that will house equipment and materials in support of the local telecoms infrastructure network.

Its application, through agent CBRE, states: “The storage area is to be used by the civil team and will house materials and equipment to support the local telecoms infrastructure network.

“The compound will have three three-metre containers sited to hold the equipment and allow teams to deploy efficiently throughout the area. The additional containers at six metres will be placed at the north of the site.

“The Government has set a target to connect a minimum of 85 per cent of premises to gigabit-capable coverage by 2025. This is a huge infrastructure upgrade for the UK and one that will generate considerable benefits to both the economy and society.

“Having a regional network of containers/sites is the least disruptive, most efficient and environmentally sensitive way to support the required rate of rollout - as it minimises the travel required whilst maximising the time available to build the new network.”

A similar application for a compound at the yard adjoining Cardigan Telephone Exchange, Finchs Square was granted by Ceredigion planners recently.

In that application, CBRE stated: “The Centre for Economics and Business Research has estimated that [gigabit-capable coverage] will boost productivity by at least £59bn and enable a million more people to enter the workforce by 2025, including working-age carers, older workers and parents of dependent children.

“In addition, the research shows that more people will choose to move out of high-density urban areas; more people will choose to work from home and there will be larger reductions in commuting-related carbon emissions.”

The Haverfordwest application will be decided by planning officers at a later date.