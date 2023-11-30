The awards were held at The Pavilion at Pembrokeshire County Showground on Thursday, October 26.

Dominique Williams picked up the Mental Health Award which was sponsored by National Grid.

Dominique challenged her grief over losing daughter Nyah when she was 14 into helping other people struggling with their lives.

She became a qualified counsellor in July and has volunteered with a number of charities including the Jac Lewis Foundation and Barod. Dominique has been described as ‘passionate, understanding and caring.’

Dominique said: “To be recognised for the work I do was absolutely amazing. I am still in shock at winning the award.”

She plans to continue her work with the Jac Lewis Foundation and Barod as well as increasing her work by launching her own counselling services.

The West Wales Health and Care Awards honours the very best standards of care in the region, with individuals and whole teams recognised for the work they do to go above and beyond and provide excellent care to those who need it.

Mental health services and champions, GP practices, wellbeing teams, health charities, pharmacies, care homes, supported housing teams, community teams, volunteers, hospital staff members, community-based staff, primary care staff and kindness heroes were all commended and honoured for their work.

