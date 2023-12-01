The awards were held at The Pavilion at Pembrokeshire County Showground on Thursday, October 26.

Chris Lemm picked up the Kindness or Care Hero Award which was sponsored by RWE Pembroke Power Station.

Chris works for Quayside Care and those who are looked after by him say they look forward to the arrival of the ‘cheerful carer’ and he treats customers like members of his own family.

Chris takes time to get to know those he cares for, is encouraging, empathetic, fun and friendly and considers their loved ones.

The West Wales Health and Care Awards honours the very best standards of care in the region, with individuals and whole teams recognised for the work they do to go above and beyond and provide excellent care to those who need it.

Mental health services and champions, GP practices, wellbeing teams, health charities, pharmacies, care homes, supported housing teams, community teams, volunteers, hospital staff members, community-based staff, primary care staff and kindness heroes were all commended and honoured for their work.

The awards were sponsored by Werndale Hospital and Beds Today, Cardigan Bay Properties, Direct Nursing Services, National Grid, Pembrokeshire College, Pembrokeshire County Council, RWE Pembroke Power Station, Specsavers Haverfordwest and Swansea Building Society.