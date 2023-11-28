Dyfed-Powys Police has been leading the multi-agency search for 55-year-old Angharad who was reported missing from her home in Nantgaredig in the late afternoon of Sunday, November 26.

The search has been focused on the rivers in Nantgaredig, Pontargothi and Llanfynydd and began on Sunday, with a large scale search also taking place throughout Monday and into today – Tuesday.

Angharad is described as being a white female, around five foot, one inch tall and of medium build with brown hair. She was believed to have been wearing blue jeans, a blue jumper and pink wellingtons.

Her family and police are extremely concerned for her welfare and she is being treated as a high risk missing person.

Specialist police divers, Mountain Rescue Team and the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service have all been assisting the police in their extensive search, and the local community is being asked to not put themselves in danger to try and help.

Superintendent Ross Evans said on Tuesday: “We are currently conducting a large scale search in and along the rivers in the Nantgaredig, Pontargothi and Llanfynydd areas.

“We are working closely with other agencies such as the Mountain Rescue Team and the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and a specialist police dive team is also involved in the search.

“I am extremely grateful to everyone who has offered to help in the search for Angharad. I am however very concerned that the terrain in the area is challenging. I am therefore asking the public to have confidence in us and our partners in the search whilst utilising trained staff and specialist equipment. I can assure the public that everything that can be done is being done and ask that people do not attend the area to assist in the search.

“We are also supporting Angharad’s family with specially trained officers during this very difficult time.”

Anyone who has seen Angharad or has any information that can help with the search is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police and quote the reference DPP-20231126-212.

The force can be contacted through messaging its social media pages, by visiting https://bit.ly/DPPmissingperson, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101.

Anyone who is deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311908.