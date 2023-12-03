West Wales Holiday Cottages has shared its top romantic locations to pop the question to a loved one this Christmas.

It comes after an increase in people across Wales begin to prepare to make the holidays an extra special occasion by proposing as searches for ‘Clogau engagement rings’ have increased by 60 per cent in the last three months in Wales, with searches for jewellers H Samuel increasing by a huge 130 per cent.

West Wales Holiday Cottages has included Barafundle Bay in its top four romantic locations to propose in west Wales this Christmas. They said that it’s the perfect spot for a beach proposal and call the beach in Stackpole a ‘hidden gem’ which has up to 17,000 posts on Instagram because of its beauty.

They say it is ideal for private, intimate proposals because it’s sheltered by towering cliffs which offer privacy. It also has a stunning view of the ocean from the nearby Pembrokeshire Coast Path, which could provide a romantic walk as the perfect cover story to set up the proposal.

The second Pembrokeshire location is Bosherston Lily Ponds. They say it is an ideal location for lovers of fairytales, with its scenic circular walk – one of the most scenic in Wales and has 10,000 Instagram posts – and can lead to Broad Have South beach if a detour is planned. The lily pond looks like it is straight out of a fairytale and will provide a romantic spot to pop the question.

Bosherston Lily Ponds (Image: West Wales Holiday Cottages)

Sian Davies, West Wales Holiday Cottages’ property expert, said: “Wales it is one of the most breathtaking and romantic locations for a proposal in the UK!

“Between the picturesque countryside, stunning sandy beaches and awe-inspiring nature and wildlife, west Wales makes for the perfect setting for your memorable proposal. And if you don’t believe us, we even have our own patron saint of lovers, Santes Dwynwen, who watches out for all true lovers in Wales – the perfect witness to your next big step with your partner.

“If you want to bask in the moment and start straight away with an engagement moon, west Wales also offers a collection of cosy, romantic cottages. You can plan a romantic getaway your partner will never forget and fall in love with one of the UK’s hidden gems at the same time!”

If you’re planning something a bit further afield, the remaining top four spots are the Vale of Rheidol Valley and Llyn Y Fan Fach.