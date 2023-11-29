Hatice Eltan has applied for a premises licence to sell alcohol at 37 Food and Wine, 37 High Street, Haverfordwest (SA61 2BW).

If approved, it would allow the venue to sell alcohol for off-site consumption between 8am and 10pm, Sunday to Thursday, and between 8am and 11pm Friday and Saturday, which is the opening hours of the premises.

The application can be viewed at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/licensing/notice-of-applications.

Anyone wishing to make a representation on the licence must do so in writing by emailing licensing@pembrokeshire.gov.uk, by December 19, 2023.