The Welsh Government issued a public notice in the November 29 edition of the Western Telegraph highlighting the planned closure of part of the A4076 trunk road in Milford Haven. This is to allow for Father Christmas to visit the Winter Carnival event that is being held near the A4076.

The specified road closure is:

· The A4076 trunk road known as Hamilton Terrace from its junction with Sandhurst Road to the junction with The Rath.

The road will be closed to all vehicles except those used in the event, by emergency services or for emergency works on Saturday, December 2 between 3pm and 6pm.

There is an alternative route which will be: for westbound vehicles via Sandhurst Road and The Rath. The alternative route for eastbound/northbound vehicles will be via Dartmouth Street and Robert Street to Great North Road.