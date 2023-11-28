The Pembrokeshire residents were called back to the dock for breaching suspended sentence orders, community orders, and a post-custodial supervision order.

Their cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

ALEXANDER BROWN, 30, of Chestnut Way in Milford Haven, has been jailed after he failed to comply with his suspended sentence order.

Brown was sentenced to 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, on April 17 after assaulting a woman on October 8 last year.

The court heard that Brown failed to attend office appointments on October 19 and 26.

He admitted breaching the order, and the suspended sentence was activated at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on November 27.

JACK PRICE, 20, of Eastern Avenue in Waterloo, Pembroke Dock, breached his suspended sentence.

Price had been handed a suspended sentence on February 25, but then failed to attend office appointments on June 15 and October 24.

He admitted the breach, and was fined £200 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on November 27. He was also ordered to pay £65 in costs.

The court did not activate the suspended sentence as the defendant’s compliance and engagement with the order had been “positive” and it was not deemed in the public interest to do so.

BRIAN DAVIS, 53, of Bush Street in Pembroke Dock, admitted failing to comply with his supervision requirements after he was released from prison.

Davis failed to attend appointments on September 13 and October 17, 23 and 27.

He admitted the breach, and was fined £40 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on November 20. Davis was also ordered to pay £60 in costs.

The court ordered that Davis will continue to be subject to the post-custody supervision requirements.

ELIN OWEN, 28, of Victoria Close in Narberth, failed to comply with a community order.

Owen was sentenced to the order at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on June 22 for assaulting a police officer on June 4.

The court heard that she failed to attend office appointments on October 20 and 25.

Owen admitted breaching the community order, and was fined £40 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on November 20. She was also ordered to pay £60 in costs.

LAWRENCE SMITH, 30 of Station Road in Pembroke, breached his suspended sentence after failing to attend his unpaid work and office appointments.

Smith was handed a suspended sentence by Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on September 5 last year.

The court heard that he failed to attend office appointments as part of the order on October 9 and 16, and unpaid work on October 12.

He admitted the breach at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on November 20.

Smith must pay a £65 fine and £60 in costs.