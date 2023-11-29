Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority made an order which came into effect on November 23 that part of the public footpath SP46/1 at Monkstone has been closed. The notice was placed by the authority in the Western Telegraph on November 29.

The relevant footpath is:

Public footpath SP46/1 from its junction with the Pembrokeshire Coast Path (OS grid reference SN 1447 0324) and proceeding to the beach for 154 metres (OS grid reference SN 1454 0315).

During this period, no one is allowed to walk along the section of the path, unless it is in connection with the execution of any work. The closure has been put in place to repair the steps and surface of the path after damage caused by a storm.

It is expected that the closure will be in place for a maximum of six months.