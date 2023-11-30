A MAN has been banned from the roads after being caught drug driving in a McDonald’s car park.
Calum Fuge, 25, of Clyne Court in Sketty, was driving a Volkswagen Polo in the car park of the McDonald’s in Cross Hands on May 14.
When tested, he recorded having 9 micrograms of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) per litre (µg/L) of blood. The legal limit – to exclude accidental exposure – is 2µg/L.
Fuge pleaded guilty to drug driving, and was sentenced to a one-year community order at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 28. As part of this, he must complete 60 hours of unpaid work.
He must also pay £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.
